Marcus Anthony Murie (December 17, 1992-February 25, 2018)   

Rock Springs – Marcus Anthony Murie, age 25, passed away at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 at 8:30 that evening.

He was born on Thursday, December 17th, 1992 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to his mother Jacque and birth father John. He attended Desert View Elementary School and East Junior High School for his grade school years, moving onto Rock Springs High School for his ninth through twelfth grade years. He finished out his school years by getting his High School Equivalency in 2010.

Marcus was an outgoing, lovable and remarkable person. He loved spending his days hunting, camping and being with his family and friends. Most importantly Marcus loved being able to spend time raising and loving his little boy, Cooper. He made his living by getting certified and becoming a plumbing apprentice, which he did at Wayment Plumbing for almost the past two years.

Left to remember this wonderful human is his mother Jacque Bowles, his father Michael Bowles and his son Cooper Murie. His two big brothers Matthew Luna and Joshua Bowles and Josh’s wife Sherry, his younger sister Megan Fotheringham and his older sister Chantayne Dana and her husband Jacob. Grandparents Leslie and Pamela Fotheringham, and Maxine Bowles. Marcus had three nephews and two nieces, he also had multiple uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his birth father John Murie.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 5th, 2018 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way in Rock Springs. There will be an hour of visitation for family and close friends that begins at 12:00 pm.

Condolences for family can be left by going to www.foxfh.com.

