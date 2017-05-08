Margaret JoAnn Wright (July 29, 1941 – May 2, 2017)

Margaret JoAnn Wright, 75, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Wright died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on July 29, 1941 in Elkhart, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond McCrea and Margaret Ruth St. John McCrea.

Mrs. Wright attended schools in Elkhart and obtained her General Education Degree at Western Wyoming Community College.

She married Donald Eugene Wright in Elkhart, Kansas on May 29, 1957.

Mrs. Wright was employed by the Westwinds Motel as a bookkeeper and manager.

Her interests included, cooking, camping, bowling and was a participant for the past ten years in Sr. Olympics.

Survivors include her husband Donald Wright of Rock Springs; two sons, Kim Wright and wife Carin of Rock Springs and Kerry Wright and wife Cindy of Kennewick, Washington, one daughter; Kandy Horton and husband Ben of Ft. Bridger, Wyoming;one brother Jim McCrea of Evanston, Wyoming, one sister; Roxie Heins of York, Nebraska, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter Amanda Wright.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Church of Christ, 100 Clearview Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

