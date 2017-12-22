Margaret “Marge” Louise Morrison (November 22, 1926-December 20, 2017

Margaret “Marge” Louise Morrison passed away on December 20, 2017, in Rock Springs. Marge was born on November 22, 1926, in Wyoming, PA to William and Albina Shalata. While she and her brother, William were still young, the family moved to Winton, WY. Margaret went to school in Winton (Superior area) and graduated High School in Rock Springs.

After graduation, she attended beauty school in Salt Lake City. Later, she married Loel “Butch” Hatch and had her first daughter Sandra Kay. Butch passed away shortly after the birth of their daughter leaving Margaret a widow. Margaret then met and married Carl Morrison and they had three children together; John Carl, Georgia Sue and Charles William.

Marge had numerous jobs including a butcher at Dell’s Market, a switchboard operator for Ma Bell, an engine dispatcher and later the first woman engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. After retiring from the railroad she owned and operated the Teton Court Motel in Pinedale.

She loved spending time with family, being outside, gardening, taking care of her animals, watching a good western, music, dancing and rodeo, which as a young woman she earned her Rodeo Queen title.

She is survived by her children Sandie (James) Larsen, John (Chris) Morrison, Charlie Morrison and Georgia Castillo; grandchildren are Bryan (Kelly) Larsen, Jeni Larsen, Trisha (Ryan) Iverson, Jared Morrison, Peppar (Ty) Griffiths, Leon Castillo, Hayley Castillo, Jeramia Rael and 17 great-grandchildren; other family includes George Castillo, cousin Adele Bertagnoli, nephews Bill and Steven Shalata.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both her first and second husband, her brother William, two grandsons and aunts and uncles.

A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. and funeral services to follow on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way in Rock Springs. Rev. Emilio Cabrara will officiate. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the services.She will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery in Green River.

