Maria N. Perez (February 18, 1936 – November 10, 2018)

Maria N. Perez, 82, of Rock Springs, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at her home.

She was born February 18, 1936 in EA, Spain, the daughter of Emiliano and Juliana Azumendi.

Maria married Antonio Perez, June 22, 1963 in EA, Spain. He preceded her in death September 9, 1996. She enjoyed cooking, knitting and watching documentaries about Spain.

Survivors include her sons Jose Antonio Perez and wife Dorothy of Green River, Luis Perez of Rock Springs; brother Juan Azumendi of Rock Springs; grandchildren Chris Perez, Tony Perez and companion Tammy Beckerman, Brandon Beckerman and Sam Beckerman, all of Green River; numerous family members in Spain.

She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio Perez and her parents.

At her request, cremation will take place and no services will be held.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.