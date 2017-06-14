Mariah Kay (Grieve) Davis ( July 16, 1980 – June 9, 2017)

Rock Springs – Mariah Kay (Grieve) Davis passed away suddenly at her home on June 9, 2017.

She was born July 16, 1980 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Stephen Grieve Jr. and Sandra Grieve.

Mariah attended Rock Springs High School where she met her husband Scott Allen Eugene Davis. They were married July 22, 2000 in Rock Springs. They have four beautiful children, Brett Grieve Davis, Hunter, Stephen and Shelby Davis.

Mariah loved to cook. She watched all the cooking shows and fixed the fancy meals. She enjoyed fast cars, anything to do with fairies, and the color purple. She also loved being a CNA during the period of time when her health was better.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years Scott; sons Brett, Hunter and Stephen; daughter Shelby; mother Sandra Grieve; mother-in-law and father-in-law Bridgette and James Davis; brother-in-law Brandon (Jen) Davis; sister Leah (Shaun) Johnson; new found sister Tanya; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Stephen Grieve Jr. and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cremation has taken place.

A celebration of her life will take place at 1:30 pm Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.