Marian Armstrong Hautala (April 4, 1933-January 9, 2018)

Marian Armstrong Hautala, 84, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Sage View Care Center. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on April 4, 1933, to Robert and Eliza Poulsen Armstrong.

Mrs. Hautala attended school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1951.

She married Roy G. Logan in 1951 and they were later divorced. She began working for the Bureau of Reclamation in January 1952 and resigned in February 1957 when she married Ben Hautala Jr. and they moved to Idaho.

While living in Blackfoot, she worked in the City Clerk’s office and handled correspondence for the Mayor; she later worked for Idaho Bank & Trust as Executive Secretary to the bank manager, leaving in 1965 when they adopted their first son. They adopted a second son in 1967 and later moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho.

In 1971, the family moved back to Rock Springs, opening Ben’s Radiator Service. She was bookkeeper and secretary for the business until Ben retired.

Marian also worked for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County as a Medical Transcriptionist and Lab Secretary for 20 years.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael D. Hautala and wife Shirley, Patrick L. Hautala and wife Lisa, eight grandchildren, Matthew and wife Erika, Morgan, Kala, Ben, Brian and wife Kaite, Trevor, Abby and Hailey, eight great-grandchildren, Kayden, Drake, Deklyn, Harley, Hela, Baylee, Xavier and Cesy.

Mrs. Hautala was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eliza Armstrong, husband Ben Hautala Jr., Sister Shirley Jereb, brother Robert P. Armstrong, and half-sister Evelyn Bates.

There will be no services at her request.

Her wishes were to be donated to science.