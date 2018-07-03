Mark Quint Elder (March 29, 1965 – July 1, 2018)

Mark Quint Elder, 53, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Elder was born on March 29, 1965 in Douglas, Wyoming, the son of Robert H. Elder and Donna Mae Oak.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Elder married the love of his life, Cindy Forest in Elko, Nevada in 1985.

He worked as a derrick hand for the oil field for many years.

Mr. Elder enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, arrowhead hunting, fishing, and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Elder of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four sons, Robert Elder and wife Amber, Adam Elder, Matthew Elder all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Scotty Elsworth of Salt Lake City, Utah; two daughters, Alicia Mae Hill and husband Bucky of Saratoga, Wyoming and Ashley Crippen of Myton, Utah; two brothers, Edwin A. Elder of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Fred Elder and wife Georgia of Mobery, Missouri; one sister, Denice Elder and wife Carol Gardner of Sacramento, California; and four grandchildren, Hanna Rose Smith, Gabe Edwin Smith, Carter Louise Elder, David Crippen, Lakai Crippen, and Joseph Melton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Jennifer Louise Elder; two brothers, David Elder and Douglas Elder; one sister, Marie Elder; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Loma and Wilbur Mead.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the First Baptist Church, 527 C Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com