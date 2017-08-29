Marlene Tomasini (February 7, 1943 – August 27, 2017)

Rock Springs – Marlene Tomasini, 74, of Rock Springs passed away at her home on August 27, 2017.

She was born February 7, 1943 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Lidio Tomasini and Velma Cook Tomasini.

Marlene attended Rock Springs High School and graduated with the class of 1961. She married Wayne Stevenson on January 10, 1981 in Rock Springs. They were later divorced.

Marlene was a member of Victory Christian Fellowship Church. She loved spending time with her family and her faithful poodle companions Tiny and Princeton. She had a love for photography, music, doing things on the computer, gardening and working puzzles. She collected Precious Moments and blown glass. She enjoyed 40 years of bowling.

Survivors include a daughter Jamie Bisley of Rock Springs; brother Carl Tomasini and wife Bobbie of Rock Springs; sister Kathy Foster and husband George of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Velma and Lidio Tomasini, grandparents William and Harriett Cook, and Louis and Felomenia Tomasini, brother Bill Tomasini.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 591 Broadway, Rock Springs. Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Rock Springs.

Family will be receiving quests at the home of Kathy and George Foster.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.