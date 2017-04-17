Martin Chestine (January 14, 1919 – April 14, 2017)

Martin Chestine, 98, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2017 at his home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of California, Mr. Chestine had been in ill health for the past six months.

He was born on January 14, 1919 in Shady Point, Oklahoma, the son of Cecil and Rose Davis Chestine.

Mr Chestine attended schools in Oklahoma.

He married Edith M. Umbanhowar in Manila, Utah in October of 1940 and she preceded him in death on September 19, 2012.

Mr. Chestine was a United States Army Veteran of World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. While serving in the Army, he was a Military Policeman

He was employed by Union Pacific Coal Company as a coal miner , and later at Quealey Coal. He also worked in the maintenance department of School District #1.

Mr. Chestine was a seventy-year member of United Mine Workers of America.

His interests included hunting, fishing, gardening and arrowhead hunting. He loved the outdoors.

His hobby was working with Wyoming Jade, in crafting hunting knives and jewelry.

Survivors include one daughter Sharon “Judy” Mattinson and companion Walt Pivik of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren Dennis Scott Mattinson and wife Suzy, Donovan Martin Mattinson and wife Robyn; four great-grandchildren Maggie Mattinson, Sophie Mattinson, Darby Mattinson and Kai Mattinson; one “adopted” son Joe Dolenc and wife Denise of Rock Springs; two “adopted” grandchildren Laura Garrett and Joseph Dolenc; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Edith, son-in-law Dennis Mattinson; great-grandson Britt Mattinson; three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, one hour prior to services.