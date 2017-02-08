Mary Ann Yerkovich (September 19, 1933 – February 5, 2017)

A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mary Ann Yerkovich was born on September 19, 1933 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the age of 83.

Mary Ann is survived by her five children: Lisa (Brad Betebenner), John (Becky), Michael, Therese (Bill Weeks) and Tony ( Amy Faigl); fifteen grandchildren Jesse Betebenner, Molly Betebenner, Jan Crompton, Kevin Yerkovich, Jeannie Yerkovich,, Jessica Yerkovich, Luke Yerkovich, Abby Yerkovich, Britt Starkovich, Ryan Starkovich, Danny Weeks (Ariel Dumas), Darin Weeks (Chelsey), Riley Yerkovich, Kyler Yerkovich, and Drew Yerkovich; four great-grandchildren Kiefer Crompton, Kadel Crompton, Maree Starkovich and Savannah Moore; one sister Lois Zebre (John); sister-in-law Alyce Taucher and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Yerkovich, her parents Anton and Mary Jesersek Taucher; her siblings Elsie Subic, Tony Taucher, Gertrude Taucher, Ray Taucher and Leonard Taucher; her brothers-in-law Mike Arambel, Fred Taucher and Rudy Subic; her sisters-in-law Bess Lindsey and Mildred Taucher; her grandson-in-law Jason Crompton.

Mary Ann was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School. She graduated from Mercy Hospital school of Nursing in Denver, Colorado in 1954 and later obtained a degree as a Nurse Practitioner from St. Joseph’s College. She was employed at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital, Rock Springs Medical Group, the Miners’ Clinic and Sweetwater County School District #1.

Mary Ann was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Chapter AE PEO.

She delivered “”Meals on Wheels” and participated in numerous bridge clubs.

Mary Ann enjoyed spending time at Bear Lake, following her grandchildren in their various pursuits, spending time with her family and friends, golfing, reading and rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M.on Thursday, February 9, 2017 Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Friends may call on Thursday at the church one hour before the rosary and on Friday at the church one hour before the funeral.

The family of Mary Ann Yerkovich respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or www.myhsc.org

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com