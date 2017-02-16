Mary Helen Stassinos Whitfield (June 30, 1962 – February 10, 2017)

Mary Helen Stassinos Whitfield, 54, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away at her home on February 10, 2017. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Mary was born on June 30, 1962 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Harry and Evelyn Asay Stassinos. She attended Rock Springs High School and graduated in 1980. Mary married Jay Whitfield on September 18, 1999 in Rock Springs.

Her interests included spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, keeping a beautiful home and listening to music. She loved the summers so she could go boating, arrowhead hunting and riding their Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

Survivors include her husband Jay Whitfield of Rock Springs; four sons Brad Stassinos and companion Katie Koritnik of Rock Springs, Shea Stassinos of Lubbock, Texas, Robert Whitfield and wife Dorothy of Dover, Delaware and Michael Whitfield and wife Chelsey of Clinton, Utah; two daughters Breann Stassinos and fiance’ Jeremy Snow of Lubbock, Texas and Angel Nolan and husband Dusty of Rock Springs; one brother Ronnie Stassinos and wife Kori of Rock Springs; four sisters Theresa Piaia and husband David, Barbie Hennessey, Jan Levitt and husband Brian, and Toni Stassinos all of Rock Springs; a brother-in-law Bob White of Rock Springs; two sisters-in-law Mary Stassinos and Teya Stassinos both of Rock Springs; nine grandchildren Bryden Snow, Britlee Snow and Kenzlee Snow, Alexis Whitfield, Austin Whitfield, Jake Whitfield, Haisley Whitfield, Kason Whitfield, and Franko Koritnik; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Chris, Johnny and Jimmy Stassinos; one sister Deborah White; one brother-in-law Steve Hennessey and a nephew Chris Hamm.

Cremation will take place and services are scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 20, 2017 at the Episcopal Church of Holy Communion, Corner of “A” and “2nd” Streets, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

