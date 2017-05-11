Mary J. Britton (November 2, 1938 – May 11, 2017)

Mary J. Britton, 78, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at her home following a lengthy illness.

She was born November 2, 1938 in Holbrook, Nebraska, the daughter of Earl Morris and Maci Evangeline Harding Morris.

Mrs. Britton attended schools in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and was a graduate of the Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1955.

She married Larry Britton in Pocatello, Idaho in January 1, 1959. He later preceded her in death at Rock Springs on February 16, 2004.

Mrs. Britton had been employed as a secretary for Commercial Communications and Smith Energy.

Mary was the matriarch of the family. She was loved and respected by many. Her home was the gathering place for family and friends. The coffee pot was always on, with a kind and helpful ear to listen. Holidays were always busy at her house and she loved it. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include one son Danny L. Britton of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters Deena Moeller of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Tina House of Colorado; four grandchildren Dan Britton, Eric Moeller, Taylor House and Brad House; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one daughter Debra Britton, seven brothers and one sister.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.Friends may call on Monday at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, one hour prior to the graveside service.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

The family of Mary J. Britton respectfully requests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming or www.myhsc.org.