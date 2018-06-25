Mary Lou (Jorgenson) Kershisnik (January 28, 1930-June 1, 2018)

Mary Lou (Jorgenson) Kershisnik, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2018, at Columbine Commons Health & Rehabilitation Center, Windsor, CO surrounded by loved ones. Mary Lou was born in Minneapolis, MN on 1-28-1930. She and her family moved to Rock Springs, WY when she was two years old. She graduated from Rock Springs High School and earned her Associates Degree in Education at the University of Denver where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She returned to Rock Springs and taught school at Yellowstone Elementary School for one year when she met the love of her life, Frank T. Kershisnik. She and Frank were married on 6-17-1951 in Rock Springs where they raised four children. After starting a family, Mary Lou substitute taught in Rock Springs for many years prior to teaching 4th grade at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic School. At the age of 47, Mary Lou completed her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education at the University of Wyoming. Following her graduation, she taught 4th and 5th grades for 10 years at Lincoln and Yellowstone Elementary Schools until her retirement in 1987. Mary Lou was an avid Wyoming history researcher which she incorporated into her class lessons. Lessons included field trips to South Pass City, WY and Fort Bridger, WY. After Frank’s death, Mary Lou spent 14 years living near her family in Littleton, CO. Mary Lou moved to Fort Collins, CO and later Windsor, CO to be close to her daughter, Lynne.

Mary Lou was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs, Light of the World Catholic Church in Littleton, CO, PEO Chapter AE and served 2 terms on the University of Wyoming Alumni Association Board of Directors. Mary Lou was known for her devotion to her family, unconditional love, generosity, passion for teaching, the ability to make friends wherever she went and her remarkable sense of style. She was an avid golfer (having shot two holes in one) and enjoyed travel, spending time with family and friends at the family cabin in Bear Lake, UT, bridge, bingo, and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter C. and Audrey M. (Brennan) Jorgenson, brother Walter Jorgenson, sister Barbara Murray, husband of 49 years, Frank T. Kershisnik, and son, Thomas F. Kershisnik. She is survived by her daughter Lynne M. (Bill) Thomas of Windsor, CO, sons Mark C. (Susan) Kershisnik of Loveland, CO & Kevin M. (Rory Sheehan) Kershisnik of Los Angeles, CA, daughter-in-law, Colleen Kershisnik of Littleton, CO and sister, Carole Macy of Thornton, CO. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation, University of Wyoming Alumni Association or Rock Springs Holy Spirit Catholic School.

Special thanks are given to the staff of Columbine Commons Assisted Living/Health & Rehabilitation Center and Pathways Hospice (Fort Collins, CO).

A rosary will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Thursday, June 28th at 5:00 pm and a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 29th at 2::00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church followed by inurnment at Rock Spring Municipal Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Littleton, CO at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com