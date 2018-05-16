Mary Theresa Palmer (July 4, 1941 – May 13, 2018)

Mary Theresa Palmer, 76, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 37 years and was a former resident of Cloverdale, California.

Mrs. Palmer was born on July 4, 1941 in Oroville, California, the daughter of Earl Doogan Renschen and Marian Rose Hansell.

She attended schools in California and was a 1959 graduate of the Mount Diablo High School.

Mrs. Palmer married Rosalyn Record Jennings in December of 1982 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She worked as a bank teller in Cloverdale, California, moved to Wyoming in 1981 and worked for Sunrise Construction. Mrs. Palmer also worked as a Secretary for Solvay Chemical for 25 years and later retired in 2006.

Mrs. Palmer was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She loved spending time with family, fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, working in her flower garden, knitting, and crocheting.

Mrs. Palmer belonged to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Mulley Fanatic Foundation.

Survivors include her wife, Rosalyn Jennings of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four sons, David Palmer (Tina) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jeff Palmer (Denise) of Santa Rosa, California; Eric and Eron Simmons of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Patrick Renschen (Virginia) of Middletown, Connecticut; seven grandchildren, Easton and Jene Palmer, Cody, Suede, Cheyenne, Destiny, Nya Simmons, three great-grandchildren, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and one aunt, Sara Wiegel.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Terry’s flower garden, 1326 Lincoln Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com