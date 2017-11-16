Merrill “Layne” Balzly (December 11, 1934-November 16, 2017)

Merrill “Layne” Balzly, 82, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He had been a long time resident of Green River and former longtime resident of Payson, Utah. Merrill “Layne” Balzly, 82, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He had been a long time resident of Green River and former longtime resident of Payson, Utah.

He was born on December 11, 1934 in Payson, Utah, the son of Edward and Melva Rhinehart Balzly.

Mr. Balzly attended schools in Payson, Utah and was a graduate of the Payson High School with the class of 1952. He also serverd a pipefitter apprenticeship in Utah.

He married Myrtis Jacobs in Payson, Utah and they later divorced, He was employed for twenty eight years at United States Steel in Provo, Utah and retired as a pipefitter in 1987.

His interests included fishing on the Gorge, Lunching with his friends and visiting passers bye.

Survivors inlcude four sons Kyle Balzly and wife Maureen of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Ed Balzly and wife Kay of Green River, Wyoming, Mark Balzly of Eureka, Utah and David Balzly of Santaquin, Utah; two daughters Stephni Balzly of Durango, Colorado and Anna Balzly of Tuscon, Arizona; two sisters Cherie Cooper and husband Roy of Payson, Utah and Jill Holden of Lander, Wyoming; many grandchildren, many great-great grandchildren; several cousins nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, one sister Vallejo and one grandson Layne Jess Balzly.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.Hall #2350, 88 North 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.