Michael Allen Cheeseman (October 19, 1950 – April 18, 2017)

Michael Allen Cheeseman, 66, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Sageview Care Center. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Cheeseman died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on October 19, 1950 in Washington, D.C., the son of Robert James Cheeseman and Shirley Catherine Dowden.

Mr. Cheeseman attended schools in Alamagordo, New Mexico and later obtained his G.E.D.

He was a United States Navy Veteran.

Mr. Cheeseman was employed as an Elvis Impersonator in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was an artist and enjoyed watching television.

Survivors include two brothers Lloyd Cheeseman of California and Pat Cheeseman of New Mexico; two sisters Cathy Haanpaa of Rock Springs and Sharon Fox of Butte, Montana, one aunt Delma Povell of Loveland, Colorado, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Robert Cheeseman Jr.; two uncles, Harold Povell and James Murray and one aunt Vesta Murray; one nephew Joey Cheeseman.

Cremation will take place, and at his request there will be no services.