Michael Anthony Reyes (September 4, 1963 – February 8, 2017)

Michael Anthony Reyes, 53, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on February 8, 2017 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Reyes was born on September 4, 1963 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Joe and Ernestina Cordova Reyes.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Reyes was employed as a roustabout in the oil field industry.

He was an avid outdoors man who loved to fish.

Survivors include five brothers Jerry Reyes, Joel Reyes and wife Amy and Steven Reyes all of Green River, Wyoming and Chris Reyes of Aurora, Colorado and David Reyes of Denver, Colorado; one sister Laura Scheneman and husband Jeff of Green River, Wyoming; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.