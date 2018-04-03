Michael Christopher White (April 15, 1986 – March 30, 2018)

Wamsutter – Michael Christopher White, 31, of Wamsutter, passed away March 30, 2018, of injuries sustained in an auto accident.

He was born April 15, 1986, in Aurora, CO, the son of Dee Jay White and Christine May Davis.

Michael graduated from North Glen High School with the class of 2004.

He has been employed as a operations manager at Love’s Travel Stop in Wamsutter for the past 4 years.

He was a sports enthusiast. His legacy is “Life’s an adventure. Live, laugh, and love.”

Survivors include his parents Dee Jay of Spokane, WA and Christine Davis of Isleton, CA; sister Kayla White of Denver, CO; and grandmother Rae Ann Davis of Littleton, CO.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-5:00 pm Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Wamsutter Baptist Church, 219 McCormick, Wamsutter, WY.

Condolences to the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

