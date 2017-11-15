Michael Schall (March 31, 1963-November 9, 2017)

Michael Schall , 54, of Green River, Wyoming passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at his home. He had been a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past two years and former resident of Casper, Wyoming.

Mr. Schall was born on March 31, 1963 in Thermopolis, Wyoming, the son of Jerry Gerome and Patricia Ann Fancher Schall.

He attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho and earned his GED. He later attended Idaho State University for two years,

Mr. Schall was a self-employed welder for thirty-five years.

His interests included spending time with his family, fishing, rock hunting, panning for gold, and camping. He was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include his father Jerry Schall of Pocatello, Idaho; two sons Cody Schall and Mathew Medina both of Rock Springs; two daughters Rebecca Ludwig and husband Ty and Jamie Schall both of Rock Springs; fiance’ Susie Medina of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers Todd Schall and Gary Schall both of Pocatello, Idaho; one sister Cathy Aldredge of Pocatello Idaho; three grandchildren Billy, Jesse, and Hailey; nephews Lance Schall and Skyler Schall and Brandon Aldredge.

He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Schall and his wife Vicki Schall.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Friday one hour prior to services.

The family of Michael Schall respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to the Michael Schall Memorial Fund, c/o Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, 2640 Foothill Blvd. Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com