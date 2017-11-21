Michael Wayne Doty (December 31, 1972-August 3, 2017)

Michael Wayne Doty 44, passed away on August 3, 2017 at his home. Mr. Doty was born on December 31, 1972 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of Paul L. Doty and Linda M. Atwood Doty. He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1991 graduate of the Green River High School. Mr. Doty served in the United States Army. He worked as a miner for Tronox for nine years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on cars and being an artist. Survivors include his parent Paul L. Doty, one sister Audra N. Sutton of Green River, Wyoming, one uncle Dean Atwood and wife Paula of Cheyenne, Wyoming, two nephews Dalton Bergstrom and Brodie Sutton, and two nieces Rylie Sutton and Faith Sutton . He was preceded in death by his mother Linda M. Doty. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on December 16, 2017 at 6pm at The American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center Street, Green River, WY