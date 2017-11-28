Michael Wayne Muije (May 5, 1961-November 20, 2017)

Michael Wayne Muije, 56, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming due to a sudden illness. He was born on May 5, 1961 in Midenhall, England.

Mike was a generous person who would give you his last dollar if you were to ask him, even when it meant he would go without.

He married Adele Lewis on June 4, 2010, and they enjoyed five years together until her passing in the summer of 2015. They are now reunited.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Judy Muije of Green River, Wyoming, one sister Karen Krepp and husband Dennis of Spotsylvania, Virginia, one brother Paul Muije and wife Renee of Rock Springs, Wyoming, as well as several nieces and nephews, and his good friend Andrea Williams.

Following cremation a memorial service will take place at a later date.

