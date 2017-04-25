Michelle Nuttall (March 7, 1971 – April 22, 2017)

Michelle Nuttall, 46, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah. She had been a resident of Rock Springs since 2005 and a former resident of Gillette, Wyoming.

She was born on March 7, 1971 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Jim and Lila Nelson Turner.

Mrs. Nuttall attended schools in Batesville, Arkansas and was a 1989 graduate of the Batesville High School.

She married Terry Nuttall in Lake Village, Arkansas on February 25, 1999.

Her interests included spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Terry Nuttall of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son Wade Bates of Casper, Wyoming, and one daughter Lila Pacheco of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren Alixzander Pacheco and Louis Pacheco of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law Carolyn Nuttall.

Cremation will take place and memorial services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com