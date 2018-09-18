Mildred M. “Millie” Zuehlsdorff (June 15, 1930-August 24, 2018)

Mildred M. “Millie” Zuehlsdorff, 88, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018, at Sage View Care Center. She had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on June 15, 1930, in Superior, Wyoming, the daughter of Joseph Katovich and Mary Levar Katovich. After her father’s death, her mother married Joe Toly, who later adopted Millie.

Mrs. Zuehlsdorff attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1947 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She married Aaron “Swede” Zuehlsdorff in 1950 in Rock Springs and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2015.

Mrs. Zuehlsdorff was employed as a bookkeeper for Bi-Rite Drug for nine years.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Her interests included spending time with her family, sewing, embroidering, square dancing and music and she traveled all over the western United States.

Survivors include two sons Byron Zuehlsdorff and wife Traci of Rock Springs, Wyoming and DuWayne Zuehlsdorff and wife Cynthia of Longmont, Colorado; two brothers John Toly of Carbondale, Colorado and Joe Toly and wife Donna of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren Dotti Gramke and husband Troy, Thomas Zuehlsdorff, Charla Welch and husband Jason, Kelly Zuehlsdorff and Laurie Zuehlsdorff; four great-grandchildren Carrin Gramke, Carmin Gramke, Zachary Zuehlsdorff and Gracee Zuehlsdorff; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one brother Paul Toly.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 21, 2018, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs. Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, on Thursday, one hour prior to the rosary and on Friday at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, one hour prior to Mass.

The family of Mildred M. “Millie” Zuehlsdorff respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com