“Health, prosperity, and love, and the time to enjoy them,” was a toast Mildred (Mimi) Emerson would recite in Spanish. She spoke Portuguese and French as well, and even learned a bit of Danish before a family vacation, exemplifying her passions for languages, travel, and other cultures.

She was born in Wheatland, and raised on the Bohmont Family Ranch.

She studied three years at the UW, became a Kappa Delta member, and met her husband Eugene “Gene” Emerson, son of the late Wyoming Governor Frank Emerson, there. They moved to California, where Mimi studied art and language at USC, and attended the Marjorie Wilson School of Charm and Modeling.

In lieu of accepting a job as a Disney animator, she moved to Brazil with her husband and daughter Lachelle, where they lived four years. Gene taught at the Aeronautical University in São Paulo, and Mimi taught primary school.

They moved back to Green River, where Gene opened Emerson Hardware as part of a small family chain, and had their second child, Caron.

Mimi was involved in Girl Scouts, sang in the UCC choir, named Outstanding Women’s Club Member, honored in art exhibits, and served on the Boards of Community Concerts and Castle Rock Mission.

She studied genealogy in Salt Lake, and was a prolific painter and poet.

After Gene”s passing in 1991, she lived in Reno near her brother, Salt Lake and then Denver to be around her beloved grandchildren, and spent the last four years at Deer Trail in Rock Springs to be close to Lachelle and her husband, Dick Boettcher.

She was a member of PEO and Red Hat. Always a lady, Mimi was charming and sweet with fierce intelligence and abundant grace.

Forever an adventurer, she stayed months at her daughter Caron’s temporary homes in Brazil, the Philippines, and Jordan, and traveled with friends and family to 40 countries.

Her positive spirit of love will live on in her children Lachelle (Dick) Boettcher and Caron Emerson De Mars; grandchildren Ryan (Devenei) Boettcher; Scott (Nicole) Boettcher; Lyndsey (Brad) Wellens; and her great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in Cheyenne Lakeview Cemetery on September 14 at 11 a.m.

Love, Mimi