Norman “Norm” Gillespie (August 6, 1927-December 6, 2017)

Norman “Norm” Gillespie, 90, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family. He had been a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 73 years.

Norm was born on August 6, 1927 in Poncho Springs, Colorado, the son of Charles Gillespie and Josephine Velotta Gillespie. He grew up and attended schools in Salida, Colorado before moving to Rock Springs in 1944.

Norm married Irma Ann Dorigatti on February 26, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. After building the Springs Motel in 1968, they continued on as proprietors and simultaneously raised their family.

Norm’s interests included spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hunting, spending time at the family summer home in Bondurant, Wyoming, and advocating for Wyoming wildlife and public lands.

Norm is survived by his wife Irma Gillespie, two sons; Dale Gillespie, Mark Gillespie and wife Lisa, one daughter; Marianne Spence and husband Robert, five grandchildren; Amber Greene, Tarynn Martin, Hunter Gillespie, Lennon Spence and Noah Spence, two great-grandchildren; Harlow Stevenson and Jaxson Stevenson, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and several nieces and nephews.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents, one son; Ronald Gillespie, two daughters; Gail Ann Gillespie and Norma Jean Gillespie, two brothers; Lawrence Gillespie and Russell Gillespie, and one sister; Donna Mae Faler.

Cremation will take place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church (SCM), located at 633 Bridger Avenue in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, December 11, 2017 at SCM. Friends may call the church on Monday, one hour prior to the vigil service and Tuesday one hour prior to the Mass.

The family of Norman Gillespie respectfully request donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming or to VIRS Respite, 333 Broadway Suite 210, Rock Springs, Wyoming, or to the charity of your choice.