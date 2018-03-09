Onyx P. Hamilton, “Pat” (May 8, 1933 – March 8, 2018)

Onyx P. Hamilton, “Pat” passed away on March 8, 2018 after a long illness. She was born May 8, 1933 in Evanston, Wyoming to Julie Gallegos Smith and Paul K. Smith. Her family lived in Evanston, Kemmerer and Lander. She graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1951. She married William Stanley Hamilton in 1952. The later divorced.

She worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company for the majority of her working career, and retired from the company in 1955.

Her interests were writing, painting, birding, rock hunting, crossword puzzles and Judge Judy.

She is survived by her daughter, Zaundra N. Hamilton of Green River, Wyoming, son Daniel L. Hamilton of Custer, South Dakota, granddaughter Teresa J. Smith (Brian) of West Jordan, Utah, grandsons Matthew K. Jett, and Adam J. Hamilton both of Green River, Wyoming, great-granddaughter Burke K. Smith of West Jordan, Utah and brothers Ken Smith of Moroni, Utah and Paul H. Smith of Georgetown, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her son Rob Roy Hamilton, mother Julie Smith and father Paul K. Smith.

Cremation will take place, and a private memorial service will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com