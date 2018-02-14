Orcellia Juanita Stamper (March 2, 1936-February 11, 2018)

Orcellia Juanita Stamper, 81, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018 at her home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Colorado.

She was born March 2, 1936 in Eaton, Colorado, the daughter of Tony Eutimo Trujillo and Inex Innocita Trujillo.

Mrs. Stamper attended schools in Colorado.

She married Roger Stamper in Laramie, Wyoming on November 27, 1963. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2017.

Her interests included crocheting, needle point, gardening, playing bingo, gambling trips to Riverton and spending time at the Young at Hearts Senior Citizen’s Center.

Survivors include four sons, Joe Miera, David “Bo” Trujillo, Manuel Miera and Phillip James Miera all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter Roberta Garnica, two brothers, Tele Trujillo of Nipomo, California and Ray Trujillo of Laramie, Wyoming, one sister Alice Cordova of Denver, Colorado, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, several brothers and sisters’ one son Tony Miera and one grandson, Joe Garnica.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 10:00 A.M.,Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the Rock Springs Worship Center, 3317 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 17, 2018 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

