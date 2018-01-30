Patricia Sadler (November 11, 1929-January 29, 2018)

Patricia Sadler, 88, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018, at Deer Trail Memory Care in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Sadler died following a lengthy illness.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was graduated from the Green River High School with the class of 1948.

Mrs. Sadler was born on November 11, 1929, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Carl Evers and Edna Singent Evers.

She married Glen Sadler in Pocatello, Idaho on November 30, 1950. He later preceded her in death.

Mrs. Sadler was a secretary for seventeen years for the Sweetwater County School District #2 and retired in 1985.

Her interests included spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, fishing, camping, reading and traveling.

She is survived by her two sons, Brent Sadler and wife Peggy and Kevin Sadler both of Green River, Wyoming, three granddaughters, Amber Porter and husband Brad of Grand Junction, Colorado, Aaron Sadler and Grace Sadler both of Green River, Wyoming, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother Edward Evers, two sisters, Eleanor Smith and Mary Frandsen and one nephew Carl Smith.,

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.

