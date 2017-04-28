Paul Eugene Hodges (November 4, 1967 – April 24, 2017)

Paul Eugene Hodges, 49, of Farson, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a sudden illness.

He was born November 4, 1967, the son of Eldon Hodges and Shelia Harrison Hodges.

Mr. Hodges attended schools in Farson and Rock Springs, Wyoming. He also attended WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming.

He was self employed as a truck driver.

His interests included spending time with his grand daughters, old country music, old western movies, fishing, shooting, sports with his kids and exploring the outdoors.

He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Farson.

Survivors include, two sons, Zack Gail of Farson, Wyoming and Lance Hodges of Willits, California, one daughter Ciara Hodges of Green River, Wyoming, one brother, John Hodges of Billings, Montana, two sisters, Jennifer Gaviotis and husband George of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Edie White and husband Jeff of Garden Grove, California, three grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his maternal and and paternal grandparents, Paul and June Harrison and Jim and Izora “Butch” Hodges, two brothers, LD Hodges and Joel Hodges.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

