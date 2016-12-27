Peter Americo Turcato (November 24, 1929 – December 24, 2016)

Peter Americo Turcato, 87, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at his home surrounded by his family. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Turcato died following a brief illness.

He was born on November 24, 1929 in Sunrise, Wyoming, the son of Angelo and Lena Spilarre Turcato.

Mr. Turcato was a 1947 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He married the former Florence Shalata in Green River on August 28, 1947 and they were married sixty-nine years.

Mr. Turcato was employed as a sales representative for Wonder Bread for thirty-two years. He was fondly called “The Best Twinkie Man”.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

His family was his main priority and his interests included sports, camping, traveling and dancing. playing cards socially and was a enthusiastic poker player.

Survivors include his wife Florence Turcato of Rock Springs; two sons Bruce Turcato and wife Bea of Rock Springs and Wayne Turcato and wife Toni of Tie Siding, Wyoming; three daughters Trudy Garcia of Gillette, Wyoming, Tina Nimmo and husband Mike of Omaha, Nebraska, and Julie Weir and husband Scot of Rock Springs; fourteen grandchildren Jason Turcato and wife Beata, Tana Klein and husband Lyndon, Tucker Turcato and wife Tammy, Fletcher Turcato, Taylor Turcato, Stacey Garcia and wife Tiffani, Sammy Garcia and wife Bobbie, Saber Garcia and wife Stacey, Spencer Garcia, Michael Nimmo and wife Christina, Melissa Chinn and husband Jason, Tim Waters and wife Niessa, Chelsea Waters and Ethan Weir; twenty-two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother John Turcato and a son-in-law Sammy Garcia.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at the church on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Columbarium at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday, one hour prior to the rosary and on Thursday morning at the church until service time.

The family of Peter Americo Turcato respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or www.myhsc.org.

