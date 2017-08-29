Quentin Richard Olsen (May 21, 2017 – August 28, 2017)

Quentin Richard Olson, 3 month old son of Ryan Ronald Olson and Jennie L. Hansen Olson. He was born May 21, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Survivors include his parents; two brothers Ashton and Christian Olson of Rock Springs; his paternal grandmother Linda Olson of Rock Springs; maternal grandmother Teresa Hansen of Washington; four uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Richard Allen Olson.
Following cremation, a Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 1, 2017 at the American Legion Archie Hay, 551 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.
