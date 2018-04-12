Randy Russell Pitt (July 3, 1964 – April 9, 2018)

-Randy Russell Pitt age 53 passed away unexpectedly on April 9th, 2018.

Randy lived a full life. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, camp, fish, and go boating. Some of the greatest memories Randy’s children have with their father is doing these things with him.

Randy loved spending time with his family. Randy was also a very good cook and loved to cook for his family and friends. Randy had the biggest heart and he would do anything to help anyone in any way he could.

Randy was also a very hard working man. He loved to work and he spent his whole life working in oilfield construction. He grew up working for the family oilfield construction company, Terry R. Pitt Construction and worked for them for many years off and on. He also owned his own oilfield construction company for many years, Randy R. Pitt Construction.

Randy is survived by his five children, Lacey Scott and husband Clyde of Rock Springs, Casey Jenson of Nyssa, OR, Jeremy Jenson of Potlatch, ID, and Trevor and Bailee Pitt of Rock Springs, Five grandchildren, Terry, Ziva, and Josie Jeppsen, Colt Jenson, and Luke Scott. His mother Lorna Mohar and husband Larry. Two brothers, Kary Pitt, David Pitt and wife Brandy, all of Rock Springs two sisters, Tera Pitt of Kuna, ID, and Debbie Prescott and husband Elvis of Neola, UT.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 16, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com