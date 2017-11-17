Reginald “Reggie” Robinson, a wonderful HUSBAND, beautiful friend, dedicated employee and a peace maker, passed away on November 15, 2017 at the University of Utah Hospital after a short illness.

He was born December 6, 1960 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Elve Robinson and Izola Lee Robinson. He met Maria in 1994 and they were married in 2004 in Bakersfield, California (their hometown). He raised a son Mark. They moved to Wyoming in November of 2009 so that Maria could be close to her mom and family. This was an example of his sacrificing nature.

Reggie was a true Dallas Cowboys FAN and a fan of all sports. He played sports while attending Bakersfield College.

He was one that just couldn’t be rattled by ANYTHING. He was patient, kind, soft spoken (except when Tony Romo would throw interceptions), and never said a harsh word toward anybody. When he heard someone speaking harshly about others he would encourage tolerance and kindness. He was a man that everybody enjoyed and loved as quoted by Danny.

He was willing to help and give up what he wanted in order to please others. Maria loved him with her whole heart and she will miss him dearly. “Good bye my friend. I will see you again someday”.

Survivors include his wife Maria (the love of his life), sister Karen Robinson, brother Popcorn, Aunt Lee, and many other family members across Little Rock and Bakersfield, Ca. He is also survived by his close friends, Glendale, Craig, Crick, Ron, Phil, Darrell, Danny Kelly, Fernando Paniagua, Teresa Meeks, Elias Paniagua, Tonya Paniagua, Clint Kampman and many others.

A viewing will be held 6-8 pm Monday, November 20, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.