Rex Jay Barney (December 19, 1953 – February 18, 2017)

Rex Jay Barney, age 64, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on February 18, 2017.

Rex was born December 19, 1953 the son of the late Sheldon and Fern Barney. He is survived by brothers John, Roy, Karl, and Ted Barney; sister-in-laws Donna, Chris, Beth, and Linda; nieces Nicole, Kayla, and Greer; nephews Bryan, Jonathan, Shaun, and Judson.

Rex was a skilled union ironworker and loyal friend. He loved being outdoors, camping, shooting, and fishing. He always tried to make the best of every occasion and often being the butt of his own jokes. He loved to laugh and to play his guitar, banjo, or stand-up bass with his family and friends whenever he had the chance.

He is and will be missed by many.

A memorial celebration will be held 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Sweetwater County Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club #2350 located at 88 N 2nd East St; Green River, Wyoming 82935. There will be a pot luck dinner and musical instruments played in celebration.