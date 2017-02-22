Richard Confer (December 24, 1959 – February 21, 2017)

Richard Confer, 57, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Tuesday, A life time resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Confer died following a brief illness.

Mr. Confer was born on December 24, 1959 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Thomas Confer and Christine Randecker Confer.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1978. He attended Casper College for Criminal Justice.

Mr. Confer married Michele Dubois on April 29, 2006 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was employed by DXP Enterprises and formerly Falcon Pump as inside sales for thirty five years.

Mr. Confer was a member of the First Congregational Church.

His interests include Fishing, Hunting, Camping, Spending time with family and playing Cribbage.

Survivors include his wife Michele Dubois Confer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three step-sons, Jerry Mason of Rock Springs, Wyoming, James Mason, Elko, Nevada, Michael Mason of York, Pennsylvania, three brothers, Thomas Confer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Robert Confer of Riverton, Wyoming, Kenneth Confer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister Cheryl Confer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, eight grandchildren, Sara Mason, Arista DeGraw, Rachel Mason, Austin Mason, Koltin Mason, Caylee Mason, Johnathan Mason and Kamryn Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister in law Diana Confer.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be conducted 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the First Congregational Church-UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Friends may call one hour prior to services.

