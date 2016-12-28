Richard L. Watson (August 8, 1924- December 25, 2016)

Richard L. Watson, 92, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at the Mission at Castlerock. A longtime resident of Green River, Mr. Watson died following an illness of several years.

He was born on August 8, 1924 in Crawfordsville, Indiana, the son of Herman D. and Ethel Broaders Watson.

Mr. Watson attended schools in Indiana and California.

He married the former Dorothy Brown in Green River, on June 11, 1948. She preceded him in death on August 1, 2013.

Mr. Watson was employed as a materials manager for Alcon.

His interests were spending time with his family, traveling and woodworking. He also enjoyed working jigzaw and jumble puzzles.

Survivors include one son Steven M. Watson of Uniontown, Washington and one daughter Kathryn L. Elliott of Green River; eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and one sister.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 A.M Thursday, January 5, 2016 at the Mission at Castlerock Recreation Room, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the Castlerock Recreation Room one half hour prior to services.

