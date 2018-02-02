Robert Allen Taylor (October 31, 1965-January 30, 2018)

Robert Allen Taylor, 52, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a sudden illness. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Point of Rocks, Wyoming.

He was born on October 31, 1965, in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of Arthur Franklin Taylor and Audrey Maxine Bauman.

He attended schools in Superior, Wyoming and Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1985,

He was employed by Southwest Rehabilitation Center as a direct service provider for many years until ill health forced his retirement.

His interests included four wheeling and spending time with his family.

Survivors include four sisters, Gloria Gene Peterson and husband Eldon of Pierre, South Dakota, Dianna Beatty and husband Jack of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Linda Bollinger and husband Clayton of Pinedale, Wyoming and Darlene Smith and husband Larry J. of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two uncles, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews

He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Bauman, father, Arthur Taylor, stepmother, Ardis Taylor and brother David Taylor.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, February 3, 2018, at Grace Community Fellowship, 2190 West Teton, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com