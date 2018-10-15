Robert David Carmine (May 24, 1954-October 12, 2018)

Robert David Carmine, 64, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 53 years and is a former resident of Newcastle, Wyoming.

Mr. Carmine was born on May 24, 1954 in Newcastle, Wyoming, the son of Robert Gene Carmine and Mary Elizabeth Carr.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1972 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Carmine married Genilia Gail Petty on July 2, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He worked at Tata Chemicals for 37 years and he later retired in November of 2010 as a Surface Mechanic.

Mr. Carmine enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, hunting, camping, arrowhead hunting, and the outdoors. He especially loved teaching his grandchildren how to hunt and fish.

Survivors include his wife, Genilia Gail Carmine of Rock Springs, Wyoming, five sons; Robert Jon Carmine of Casper, Wyoming, Ryan David Carmine and wife Haaley of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Christopher Don Carmine and wife Marie of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Bradley Leon Bybee of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Ryan James Bybee and wife Katherine of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Richard Thomas Carmine of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sisters; Cindy Petersen and husband Vance of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Candy Bedard and husband Mark of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Claudette Harris and husband Jack of San Diego, California, 13 grandchildren; Krystal, Joshua, Nevaeh, Nathaniel, Timothy, Thomas, Aspen, Savannah, Damien, Tristan, Trevor, Tori, Tawney, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother; Randy Carmine.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will follow. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Thursday one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com