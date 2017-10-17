Robert E. Lenart. (May 29, 1946-October 6,2017)

Robert E. Lenart, 71, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 in Eden, Wyoming. He was a resident of Eden Valley, Wyoming for the past 37 years and former resident of Illinois. He died following a sudden illness.

Mr. Lenart was born on May 29, 1946 in Windber, Pennsylvania the son of Paul Lenart and Anna Dneaster Lenart.

He attended schools in Illinois and was a graduate of the Limestone High School with the class of 1964.

He was employed by Barnes Distribution as a salesman for 29 years having retired in 2009.

His interests included spending time with family, fishing, hunting, golfing and gambling.

Survivors include one son; Thomas Lenart of Southern, California, two daughters; Melissa Lenart of Farson, Wyoming and Tara Lenart of East Peoria, Illinois, two brothers; Edward Lenart and wife Ann of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Jerry Lenart and wife Terri of Peoria, Illinois, two sisters; Marion Epping of Bloomington, Illinois and Peggy Weber and husband Bob of Sheridan Lake, Colorado, four grandchildren; Tylor, Justin, Samantha and Jonah and two great-grandchildren; Indie and Lotus, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com