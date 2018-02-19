Robert Joseph White (April 12, 1945 – February 16, 2018 )

Robert Joseph White, 72, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, went to be with his Lord on February 16, 2018 after a brief struggle with cancer. Born in Seattle Washington to Clarence and Thelma White on April 12, 1945.

Robert married Sharon Addis White on November 15, 1963. He graduated from Riddle High School in1962. He found his career with Huffman and Wright Logging Company in Riddle, Oregon. After several years, he and his family then relocated to Rock Springs. He started working at Jim Bridger Power Plant as a helper. He later retired from there as a C.O. He excelled at his job and loved working with his many friends.

Robert enjoyed nature, planting trees, improving the environment around him. He loved hunting, reading, following current events, arguing about politics with family and most of all he loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Robert is survived in life by his wife of 54 years, Sharon White; their sons David, Curtis and Robert White; daughter-in-law Betty Lou White; grandchildren Robert (Caralyn), Nick (Amanda), and Erin (Chay); great grand-children Hailey, Hadley, Weston, Regan and Logan of Rock Springs; sister Karen Hosea; brother in-law Rod Addis of Oregon; several nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Harold and Lois Addis, and close brother Frank White.

Robert Joseph White will forever be loved and missed by his family and friends. He will never be forgotten. “Good night Honey Bear”.

