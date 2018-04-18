Robert Martinez (April 13, 1956 – April 16, 2018)

Robert Martinez, 62, passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Martinez was born on April 13, 1956 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Tomas R. Martinez and Claudina C. Cordova.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Martinez worked as a laborer for Rogers Excavation and as a foreman in the union for nine years.

He was a member of the Pentecostal Church.

Mr. Martinez enjoyed spending time with family, especially his daughters and grandchildren, fishing, working, and was an avid outdoorsman.

Survivors include his life partner, Rayme D. Hall of Green River, Wyoming, two daughters, Kristina Martinez and fiancé Charlie Eaton of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Karen Nielsen of Casper, Wyoming, three brothers, Tommy Martinez and wife Francis of Green River, Wyoming, Ricky Martinez and wife Julie of Green River, Wyoming, Sammy Martinez of Las Vegas, Nevada, five sisters, Alice Ussery and husband Johnny of Folsom, California, Angie Martinez and companion Dean Halverson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Margie Taylor and husband Allen of Green River, Wyoming, Gloria Rutherford and husband Rex of Green River, Wyoming, Sally Seelen and companion Richard of Green River, Wyoming, one grandchild, Nova Eaton, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Amos Martinez, Joe Martinez, two sisters, Easter Martinez, Bonnie Martinez, and several Nephews, and nieces.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Sunday, April 22, 2018 at the home of Rex and Gloria Rutherford, 610 Jefferson Street, Green River, Wyoming.

