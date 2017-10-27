Roger Scott Stamper (February 8, 1940 – October 24, 2017)

Roger Scott Stamper, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 46 years and a former resident of Laramie, Wyoming.

Mr. Stamper was born on February 8, 1940 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the son of Floyd Stamper and Effie Baldwin.

He attended schools in Bel Air, Maryland and was a 1958 graduate of Bel Air High School. He also maintained a certificate to be a pipe fitter.

Mr. Stamper married Orcellia Trujillo on November 27, 1964 in Laramie, Wyoming.

He worked as a pipe fitter for the Pipe Fitter’s Union #192 for 43 years, and later retired on January 6, 2000.

Mr. Stamper served in the United States Navy, and earned certificates for completing the United States Naval School and completing the Navy Training Course.

Mr. Stamper enjoyed spending time with family, puzzling, bingo, gambling, hunting, fishing, and gaming. He also helped construct Interstate 80.

Survivors include his wife Orcellia Stamper, four sons; Joe Miera and companion Gwen Christopher, David “Bo” Trujillo and partner Bryan Thurman, Manuel Miera, and Phillip James all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter Roberta Garnica and husband “Joe” of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Gail Stamper and wife Teri of Union, Washington, Jerry Stamper of Maryland, one sister; Carolyn Hubbard of Ocean City, Maryland, ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stamper was preceded in death by his parents; Floyd Stamper and Effie Baldwin, one son, Tony Miera, two brothers, one sister, one sister-in-law and one grandson, Joe Garnica.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the Rock Springs Worship Center, 3317 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs. Grave side services with military honors will be held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com