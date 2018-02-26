Rose L. Johnson (March 1, 1945 – February 21, 2018)

Rose L. Johnson, 72, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born March 1, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her parents were Fern (Gohr) and Ernest Hansen Sr and Loren and Ardella (Marshall) Richan.

Rose spent her years helping and taking care of others. She worked in the nursing field, then as a human resource manager at a local business for 25+ years. This position allowed her the opportunity to serve her community in many ways. Dear to her heart was her work with the March of Dimes and the Shop with a Cop holiday event. Later she continued caring for the youth of the community as a School District #1 bus driver and bus aid for 9 years until retiring at the age of 70.

Her great love and driving force was her family, close friends, and quilting.

She is survived by Calvin Johnson, her husband of 46 years, their children Jack Brown, Linda Jamali(Steve Ehlers), James(Cheryl) Brown, Michelle Gallegos, Cynthia Gines, Stephen(Angela) Nippert, and Khalil(Mozghan) Jamali. 17 grandchildren; Roya(Karl), Eric Biezchan, Sanya(Clint), Mina(Justin), Calvin, Parisah(Cory), Michael(Annette), Trenton(Michelle), Taylor, Celina, Alex, Bryanna, Corby, Echo, Ryley, Elijah, and Kaylee. She also has 15 great-grandchildren. Siblings; Carol Anne, Ernest Jr, David(Jackie), Rodney(JoAnn), Leo(Donale), Gordon, Albert(Janet), Darwin(Julie), Delva(Ed), and Darrol(Carrie).

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Daniel; grandson Derrick; sister-in-laws Patsy and Lorie; brother-in-laws Dennis and Johnny.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will take place 6-8 pm Friday, March 2, 2018 and Saturday one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow at Fox Crematory.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.