Rose Zupence (August 9, 1922-May 3, 2018)

Rose Zupence, 95, passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She had been a resident of Rock Springs since 1962 and former resident of Superior, Wyoming, and Pantana, Italy. Mrs. Zupence died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on August 9, 1922, in Pantana, Italy, the daughter of Gaetano Temperini and Elisa Santi Temperini.

Mrs. Zupence attended schools in Superior, Wyoming and was a graduate of Superior High School with the class of 1940. She attended Hennigers Business College for one year.

She married Antone Zupence in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1948.

Mrs. Zupence was employed by Farm Credit Administration as a Farm Security Administrator.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and also a member of the BPOE Elks #624 Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Antone Zupence and her brother Mario Temperini

Rose requested that donations be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Entombment will be in the St. Joseph’s Section at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the church. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com