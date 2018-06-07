Ross Alan Condie (July 16, 1957 – June 1, 2018)

Ross Alan Condie, 60, died peacefully in his sleep Friday, June 1, 2018.

He was born July 16, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Donald Condie and Barbara Ellen Blackwell Condie. A Rock Springs native, he moved to Bastrop, Texas in December 2016.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and became a firefighter for the City of Rock Springs Fire Department in 1978, from which he retired in 2001. He enjoyed his 23 years serving as a firefighter where he was recognized for saving lives. He also enjoyed teaching fire safety to the kids in grade school.

He married the love of his life, Billie Phillips Condie on March 20, 1999.

During his retirement he worked for the City of Rock Springs Parks Department, Dominos Pizza, and Walmart.

Ross was on the Demolition Derby Committee for 15 years. He served on the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board for 6 years, 5 of which he served as President of the Board.

Ross’s interests included fishing, golfing, skiing, puzzles, folding origami, his pets “Bo”, Zoey, and Willa, taking drives on country roads, and spending time at the Flaming Gorge. He enjoyed spending time with family especially his granddaughter Alyson Hunter, who was the light of his life.

Ross is survived by his wife Billie Condie of Bastrop, Texas; three stepdaughters, Cammie Olah and companion Heath Lehmann of Giddings, Texas; Ashley Macy and husband Joey of Rock Springs; Rianna Lambert and husband Kyle of Rock Springs; granddaughter Alyson Hunter of Giddings, Texas; his mother Barbara Condie of Billings, Montana; two sisters, Denise Jensen and husband Blake of Billings, Montana; Ellen Hinesley and husband Dan of Rock Springs; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Condie, and in laws Bill and Annie Phillips.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services to follow at a later date. Condolences may be left at Providence Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.