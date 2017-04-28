Ruthie Marie Hart (September 1, 1944 – April 26, 2017)

Ruthie Marie Hart, 72, of Green River, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Sage View Care Center. Mrs. Hart died following a brief illness. A longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Washington, Oregon and California, Mrs. Hart died following a brief illness.

She was born September 1, 1944 in Vancouver, Washington, the daughter of Edward C. Tidland and Mae E. Bjur Tidland.

Mrs.Hart was employeed by Union Pacific Railroad as an engineer.

She was a collector of Native American memororabilia. She loved cats , shopping and lighting candles.

Survivors include one son, Quinton Hart and wife Julia of Rock Springs, two daughters, Dana Troncin and husband Josh and Vendetta Hart both of Green River, Wyoming, one brother Billy Hart of Washougal, Washington, twelve grandchildren, Amber Faries, Kody Faries, Quintyn Hart, Austyn Hart, Jamie Forney, Jesse Forney, Haylie Hart, Shaymun Hart, Shyra Hart, Tessa Brangham, Tya Brangham and Zayden Brangham; elve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Bud Sample and two children in infancy.

Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted and interment at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com