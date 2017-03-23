Sally Lou Callas (November 23, 1932 – March 22, 2017)

Sally Lou Callas passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on March 22, 2017.

Sally was born in Gillette, Wyoming, on November 23, 1932, daughter of Lois and Oscar Ghormley. Her family moved to Winton when she was young, then to Rock Springs when she was in the 8th grade.

She married William “Bill” Callas Jr. on December 4, 1949.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She was a stay at home mom until her children were all in school, at which time she began working at the Union Mercantile in the ladies clothing and the children’s department. She worked there until the Merc closed.

When Bill retired, they spent their summers at the cabin near Boulder, Wyoming. While there, they enjoyed the company of friends, gardening, fishing, cooking, and barbequing for friends and family reunions.

She was a very accomplished seamstress, making clothes for her children and grandchildren. She made hundreds of quilts for infants and children. Sally also enjoyed crocheting. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband Bill and their children:

Mike Callas, wife Connie, and children: daughter Anna Lee Dangel, husband Cory, with daughters Hailey and Aubrey; son, Scott Callas, wife Mindy, with children: Michael, Abigail, Gabriel, Johannah, and Amelia; Son, Kirk Callas, wife LaRhesa with son Dexter and daughter Brennen.

Sue Legerski and children: son Fred, wife Michelle, with his children: Kassi Shattuck, fiancé Kason Hall; Baylee Wadsworth with daughter LaiLahni; daughter Stacy Bradshaw, husband Bart, with son Tyler Sherman; Curt Legerski, wife Carrie, with daughter Sylvia.

Richard Callas, wife Lorna, with children: daughter Nicky Callas with son Chris Fletcher and fiancée Baylee Bluemel, daughter Allie Callas; daughter Candace Foster, husband Mike, with sons Michael, Matthew and Lincoln; daughter Kerrissa with daughters Jerrica, Kylie, and Aurora.

Billie Frandsen, husband Chris, and their children: son Chris, wife Sarah, with daughter Mary; son Travis, companion Shanna Carter; and son Carl, wife Heidi, with son Isaac.

Sally is also survived by Sister-in –laws Helene Ghormley, Betty Ghormley, Phyllis Christianson, Goldie Drollinger, Vicky Callas, Rosemary Callas, Sonja Dods and husband John, Brother-in-law John Fortuna, and several nieces and nephews. Also Sam, her beloved Shetland Sheepdog.

Sally was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brothers Bob Ghormley and Bill Ghormley, her sisters Donna Fortuna and Bonnie Toone, granddaughter Crissie Sue. Father-in-law William Callas Sr., Mother-in-law Joan Spensko and husband Alfonso, Brother-in-laws John Callas, Jim Callas, Tom Callas, Frank Stavar, Louis Paul Spensko, Dennis Spensko, Sister-in-law Sammy Callas, niece Nancy Mahleres, and nephew Joe Fortuna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on 633 Bridger Avenue in Rock Springs.

The family respectfully suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The immediate family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the following: family and friends who have helped and expressed sincere sympathy, the emergency room staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County who were so helpful during the brief time Sally was there, the wonderful people with Hospice of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater Medics and the Rock Springs Fire Dept. who brought her home, Doctor Terry Donaldson, Doctor Jean Stacheon, Doctor John Iliya, Rushmore Furniture’s Rick and Lonnie, Ruth Boudreault, Father Glen of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Pastor James Martin of Trinity Lutheran Church, and Vase Funeral Home.