Sandra “Sandi” Jean Sifuentes (July 15, 1951-March 5, 2018)

Sandra “Sandi” Jean Sifuentes, 66, passed away Monday, March 5, 2018 in Riverton, Wyoming. She was a resident of Riverton for 12 years and was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Sandy, Utah.

She was born on July 15, 1951 in Thermopolis, Wyoming, the daughter of Glenn Scollard and Mary Jean Myers.

Mrs. Sifuentes attended schools in Lander, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Lander Valley High School.

She married Rafael Sifuentes on August 22, 1969 in Lander, Wyoming.

Mrs. Sifuentes owned Noah’s Ark Preschool where she also taught for 14 years.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church.

Mrs. Sifuentes enjoyed reading presidential books, scrap booking, teaching bible study, and spending time with her grandsons.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Jean Scollard of Riverton, Wyoming ,husband, Rafael Sifuentes of Riverton, Wyoming, two daughters, Tami O’Halloran and husband Ron of Riverton, Wyoming, Kim Seymour and husband Brady of Rock Springs, Wyoming, five grandchildren, Joseph O’Halloran, Jackson Facinelli, Nick O’Halloran, Cole Seymour, Mathew O’Halloran, and one brother, Gary Scollard of Grand Junction, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, father, and one brother that died in infancy, Ricky Scollard.

The family of Sandra “Sandi” Jean Sifuentes respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to Inside Connection, 2712 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Monday, March 12, 2018 at the First Assembly of God Church, 2191 Century Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to funeral services.

