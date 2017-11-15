Santiago Valles Fierro (August 26, 1933-November 13, 2017)

Santiago Valles Fierro, 84, of Mexico passed away Monday, November 13, 2017 at the University of Utah Medical Center after an illness while visiting his family in Rock Springs.

Santiago was born August 26, 1933 in Hidalgo del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico, and was raised in Colonia Lazaro Cardenas. He was the son of Gavino Valles and Canuta Fierro.

In his early years Mr. Valles Fierro would help his father on their farm. At the age of 24, he traveled to the United States of America under the braceros program. A year later he returned to Mexico and married the love of his life Moncerrat Martinez. The wedding was held in Colonia Lazaro Cardenas in 1959. During the following years 7 children were born. His wife preceded him in death.

Throughout his life Mr. Valles Fierro worked different jobs making him a a jack-of-all-trades and very knowledgeable. As a child he heard treasure hunting stories from old timers around town and it sparked an interest, which later on in life it became a hobby of his. Mostly treasure hunting gold from story’s or old legends.

Having been raised in a ranching and farming community he was an animal lover. His passion was taming wild horses and riding out in open fields. His father was a veteran and fought alongside revolutionary Pancho Villa. His father taught him about guns and soon became a gun enthusiast. He enjoyed telling stories to his grandchildren about his life and had a very vivid memory and could remember the smallest of details. He shared his knowledge and opinions about life to anyone that was around. He was very talkative and friendly and made friends everywhere he went. Most of his time was spent around family and loved ones and it continued this way until his last day.

Survivors include his sons Santiago Valles, Jose Luis Valles both of Rock Springs, and Saul Valles of Lazaro Cardenas, Chihuahua, Mexico; daughters Nancy Cristina Valles and Maria Elena Valles, both of Rock Springs; brothers Manuel Valles Fierro and Isidro Valles Fierro both of Lazaro Cardenas; sisters Consuelo Valles Fierro of Lazaro Carenas, Guadalupe Valles Fierro of Denver, CO, and Maria Valles Fierro of Jimenez, Chihuahua, Mexico; 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 42 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gavino Valles and Canuta Fierro, wife Moncerrat Martinez de Valles, brothers Gabino Valles Fierro, Jose Valles Fierro, and Ramon Valles Fierro, daughters Ana Valles Martinez and Ana Maria Valles Martinez.

A viewing will be held 6 – 8 pm Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Following cremation, inurnment will take place at his home in Mexico.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com

Related