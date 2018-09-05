Services set for Allan Matthew “Matt” Bjorklund

Allan Matthew “Matt” Bjorklund, 72, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for forty years and is a former resident of Michigan.

He was born on March 16, 1946, in Newberry, Michigan, the son of Edward Edwin Bjorklund and Verna Edith Jokela.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life and potluck will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 9, 2018, at the Old American Legion, 543 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.