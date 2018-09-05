Services set for Allan Matthew “Matt” Bjorklund

Latest

September 5, 2018

Allan Matthew “Matt” Bjorklund, 72, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for forty years and is a former resident of Michigan.
 
He was born on March 16, 1946, in Newberry, Michigan, the son of Edward Edwin Bjorklund and Verna Edith Jokela.
 
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life and potluck will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 9, 2018, at the Old American Legion, 543 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. 
